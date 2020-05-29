https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cnn-reporter-omar-jimenez-minneapolis/2020/05/29/id/969643

CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez has returned to covering the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, after being arrested by police officers along with his crew.

Jimenez and the members of his crew were arrested by Minnesota State Police early Friday morning while they were covering the protests of Floyd’s death in police custody earlier this week.

“I was actually talking to the officer that was leading me away, I was like ‘Hey man, we’re gonna be out here for the next few days. What is the guidance of where we should be?’ ” Jimenez said after his release. “And he said, ‘Look, I don’t know, man. I’m just following orders.'”

Minnesota State Police said in a statement on Twitter: “In the course of clearing the streets and restoring order at Lake Street and Snelling Avenue, four people were arrested by State Patrol troopers, including three members of a CNN crew. The three were released once they were confirmed to be members of the media.”

During his arrest, Jimenez can be seen holding his press credentials identifying him as a CNN reporter, and he can be heard offering to move and asking why he was being arrested.

CNN disputed the police’s version of events in a statement on Twitter.

“This is not accurate — our CNN crew identified themselves, on live television, immediately as journalists. We thank Minnesota [Gov. TimWalz] for his swift action this morning to aid in the release of our crew.”

