Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) lashed out at President Trump in an overnight press conference on the looting and burning of his city by protesters and Trump’s threat to bring in the national guard to save the city of Frey won’t.

Frey told reporters it was his decision Thursday night to have police officers abandon the 3rd Precinct police station that was taken over by protesters who looted and burned the building.

Wednesday night protesters rioted, looted and torched several businesses and buildings while protesting the death in police custody on Monday of George Floyd.

A reporter asked Frey about Trump’s tweets from earlier Friday morning on the riots that said, ““I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right………These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Frey accused Trump of “weakness” and added while slapping the podium, “Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis. We are strong as hell. Is this a difficult time period? Yes. But you better be damned sure that we’re gonna get through this”:

Mayor Frey responds to President Trump’s tweeted bashing his leadership and advocating the shooting of looters. pic.twitter.com/9GfodpcvFd — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) May 29, 2020

Split screen version with helicopter noise, by CBS:

“Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis.”: Mayor Jacob Frey addresses controversial tweets issued by the president Thursday evening. pic.twitter.com/SAI7gB4uuD — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 29, 2020

Frey talking about abandoning the police station to the looters:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey addresses the burning of a police precinct amid protests over the fatal arrest of George Floyd: “The symbolism of a building cannot outweigh the importance of life, of our officers or the public.” pic.twitter.com/ALUNx4yfcU — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 29, 2020

