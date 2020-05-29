https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/new-york-minneapolis-george-floyd-protest/2020/05/29/id/969561

At least 30 demonstrators in New York City have been arrested after violently clashing with authorities while protesting the death of a man in Minnesota who died in police custody this Monday, Fox News reported.

In Union Square Park, a woman was reportedly arrested for allegedly carrying a knife, while others were taken into custody for throwing bottles at officers.

Fox News has reported four police officers were taken to the hospital after suffering injuries.

A police spokesperson also told Fox News that a protestor attempted to take a gun from an officer’s holster.

“Peaceful protest is always the best way to protest,” the spokesperson said.

For the last three nights, protestors have shown up in Minnesota to demonstrate against the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck earlier this week. The protests began in Minnesota after a video of the incident went viral.

This eruption in New York City comes even after Dermot Shea, the city’s police commissioner, publicly condemned the actions of the officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck.

“What we saw in Minnesota was deeply disturbing. It was wrong. We must take a stand and address it. We must come together, condemn these actions and reinforce who we are as members of the NYPD. This is not acceptable ANYWHERE,” Shea tweeted.

