At least seven people were shot Thursday night in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests against police.

Shots rang out around 11:30 p.m., and two people were wounded badly enough to require surgery. All the wounded were civilians.

The Courier Journal reports Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley stressing “police officers did not fire their guns.” The sources of the gunfire have not been identified, but some arrests have been made.

The protests began between 6 p.m and 7 p.m. and continued until heavy rains drove the crowds home in the early morning.

The hundreds of protesters chanted, “No justice, No peace, Prosecute the police,” as they protested the March 13, 2020, officer-involved shooting death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor.

“No Justice, No Peace”

Hundreds have gathered to protest over Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed in an LMPD raid back in March. Protestors here have told me they want the officers arrested. Currently they are on administrative reassignment as the investigation continues pic.twitter.com/7n8Sma0CjA — Shaquille Lord (@ShaqWLKY) May 29, 2020

CBS News reports Taylor’s family released a statement Thursday night “urging protesters to be peaceful, go home and keep fighting for truth.”

