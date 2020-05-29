https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/500237-atlanta-mayor-condemns-violent-protests-in-fiery-speech-if-you-love-this

“You are disgracing this city. You are disgracing the life of George Floyd and every other person who has been killed in this country. We are better than this. We are better than this is a city and we are better than this as a country,” Bottoms said.

“This is not the legacy of civil rights in America. This is chaos and we’re buying into it. This won’t change anything.”

