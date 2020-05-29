https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/barack-obama-uses-death-george-floyd-fan-flames-condemn-america-racist/

Barack Obama threw gas on the fire Friday morning and used the death of George Floyd to condemn America as racist.

The divider-in-chief strikes again!

Violent protests erupted on Wednesday and continued into Thursday after a Minneapolis police officer killed a black man named George Floyd using excessive force during an arrest on Monday.

Rioters set entire blocks on fire and razed buildings to the ground.

Minneapolis police retreated and abandoned the 3rd precinct Thursday night as rioters set fire to the building.

The National Guard was activated early Thursday afternoon but they were no where to be seen.

The Democrat governor and Democrat mayor lost total control and (purposely) allowed countless businesses to be destroyed.

Barack Obama added fuel to the fire on Friday morning in a statement condemning America.

Obama tacitly encouraged more riots by refusing to condemn the looters and rioters for destroying businesses.

“I want to share parts of the conversations I’ve had with friends over the past couple days about the footage of George Floyd dying face down on the street under the knee of a police officer in Minnesota,” Obama said.

“[We] have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly “normal” – whether it’s while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in a park,” Obama said.

He continued, “This shouldn’t be “normal” in 2020 America. It can’t be “normal.” If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must be better.”

My statement on the death of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/Hg1k9JHT6R — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 29, 2020

We don’t remember Obama releasing a statement condemning blacks or Muslims after Somali-born cop Mohamed Noor shot Justine Damond point blank in the chest.

