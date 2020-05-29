https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/BernieKerik-protests/2020/05/29/id/969712

Derek Chauvin, who worked as a Minneapolis police officer, used excessive force that led to the death of George Floyd, former New York City police commissioner Bernie Kerik told Newsmax TV.

“I can only go by the videos I’ve seen, and I have seen three or four, maybe five, at this point. I can’t make any determination of why he was in a position where he allowed this guy to die,” Kerik told Friday’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

Chauvin kneeling on the neck of Floyd who was heard saying “I can’t breathe” on a viral video. When Floyd got to the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

“He knew what he was doing. Other people told him that he was cutting his breath off … that he was dying, he was going to kill him, and he used that excessive force until this guy died. That’s as much as I can tell at this point, and I think the investigation will give us much more to look at … we’ll see in due time,” Kerik said.

Kerik added: “They were on top of this guy, this one cop specifically, was on top of him for an excessive of four and a half minutes, almost five minutes … The guy wasn’t resisting … He wasn’t trying to get out of the cuffs. The entire time he was that he could not breathe. There’s no way that the cop didn’t know what was going on.”

