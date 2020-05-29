http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MgP92MCqLxg/

Friday, CNN played a clip of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden taking a shot at President Donald Trump while commenting on the death of George Floyd.

Biden said, “The anger and frustration and the exhaustion is undeniable. That’s not the promise of America. It’s long past time that we made the promise of this nation real for all people.”

He continued, “You know, this is no time for incendiary tweets. It’s no time to encourage violence. This is a national crisis. We need real leadership right now. Leadership that’ll bring everyone to the table so we can take measures to root out systemic racism. It is time for us to take a hard look at the uncomfortable truth. It is time for us to face that deep open wound we have in this nation. We need justice for George Floyd.”

