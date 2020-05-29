https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/05/29/black-business-owner-invested-his-life-savings-into-a-sport-bar-and-looters-just-destroyed-it-n459748

An African American business owner in Minneapolis saw the sports bar he invested his life savings in destroyed by looters in Minneapolis.

“I don’t know what I’m gonna do, I worked so hard to get here, so hard,” said a tearful KB Balla, the owner of the Scores Sports Bar. A local news crew was filming his cleaning efforts when more looters came to try to get his safe.

#MinneapolisRiot This isn’t even protesting anymore. Swear people go too far pic.twitter.com/gNCjWwzOmz — kreeche (@FatherKee) May 29, 2020

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the owner, Scores Sports Bar “was set for a grand opening this spring but when COVID-19 hit that was put on pause.”

Scores was preparing to finally open to customers as the rioting and looting in the wake of George Floyd’s murder resulted in his business being destroyed. According to the GoFundMe page, KB Balla is a former firefighter and he and his wife have been very active in their community. They have four young children.

Many liberals have taken to social media to justify the rioting and looting, calling them “protests” or even arguing that they are a natural escalation of Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protest.

Idk but they tried peacefully kneeling and yall had a problem with that too. https://t.co/Cbyek0Z8Cd — Ayesha 💙 (@ayeemalik99) May 28, 2020

It’s hard to understand how anyone could justify destroying the lives of innocent people as an expression of First Amendment rights. This man, KB Balla, invested his life savings into a business, only to see his grand opening delayed by the coronavirus lockdowns, and then see his bar destroyed by looters before being able to serve a single customer. How is this justice? How does this honor the life of George Floyd?

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama’s Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

