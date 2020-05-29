https://www.theblaze.com/news/brooklyn-protest-attack-officers-injured

Protests over the death of George Floyd descended into rioting on Friday at the 88th NYPD precinct in Brooklyn, New York.

A dozen police officers were injured, upwards of 200 protesters were arrested, and the 88th precinct building was vandalized according to a report from

WABC-TV News.

Police utilized pepper spray to subdue protesters at Fort Greene Park, with many being tackled by cops. Protesters also torched a police van.

Protesters posed for photographs with the burnt husk of the LAPD van and posted images on social media.

New York City Bill de Blasio tweeted about the skirmishes in Brooklyn between the police and rioters.

“We have a long night ahead of us in Brooklyn. Our sole focus is deescalating this situation and getting people home safe,” he said.

“There will be a full review of what happened tonight,” he added. “We don’t ever want to see another night like this.”

Earlier in the day a report from the medical examiner found that there were no signs of ‘traumatic asphyxiation or strangulation’ but that the officer’s action may have contributed to the death of George Floyd.

Also on Friday there violent incidents at the CNN headquarters in Atlanta, and at the White House in Washington, D.C.

Here’s more about the clashes in New York City:

[embedded content]

Protesters clash with police in NYC



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

