Attorney General William Barr released a statement on Friday on the death of George Floyd, who died earlier this week after he was arrested by police in Minneapolis.

“The video images of the incident that ended with death of Mr. Floyd, while in custody of Minneapolis police officers, were harrowing to watch and deeply disturbing,” Barr said in a statement. “The state prosecutor has been in the process of determining whether any criminal charges are appropriate under state law.”

“On a separate and parallel track, the Department of Justice, including the FBI, are conducting an independent investigation to determine whether any federal civil rights laws were violated,” Barr continued. “Both state and federal officers are working diligently and collaboratively to ensure that any available evidence relevant to these decisions is obtained as quickly as possible.”

Barr concluded, “Under our system, charging decisions must be, and will be, based on the law and facts. This process is proceeding quickly. As is the typical practice, the state’s charging decisions will be made first. I am confident justice will be served.”

Statement from Attorney General Barr following the arrest and charging of Minneapolis police officer with third-degree murder of Mr. George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/WISZJufA4Z — KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) May 29, 2020

