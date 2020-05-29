https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breaking-flynn-kislyak-transcripts-summaries-released-shows-no-misconduct-confirms-obama-cabal-railroaded/

DNI John Ratcliffe released the Flynn-Kislyak transcripts to Senators Grassley and Johnson on Friday afternoon.

CBS reporter Catherine Herridge obtained transcripts and summaries of the Flynn-Kislyak calls with redactions.

The transcripts and summaries show no misconduct — in fact, General Flynn worked to deescalate tensions.

Kislyak brought up Russia sanctions first a couple times — NOT FLYNN.

Flynn and Kislyak discussed working together to stop radical Islamic groups.

Apparently this angered Obama’s pro-Iran cabal of coup plotters.

Flynn and Kislyak discussed a mutual desire for stability in the Middle East ‘working with each other against radical Islamists.’

These transcripts and summaries further prove Flynn was targeted by the Obama cabal, said Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton.

Flynn deserves another medal — read the final pages 4 and 5.

Flynn reminded Kislyak that he’s a “soldier” so he’s a “practical guy” and he’s all about “solutions.”

Here are the full Flynn-Kislyak transcripts:

DNI Ratcliffe Releases Flyn… by Jim Hoft on Scribd

