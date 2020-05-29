https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breaking-leftist-mob-riots-white-house-lockdown-liberal-mob-spraypaints-fk-trump-walls/
The Trump White House is in lockdown tonight.
Leftists are rioting in Atlanta, Minnesota, Brooklyn and outside the White House in Washington DC.
White House reportedly under lockdown after D.C. protesters briefly clash with Secret Service https://t.co/3bBQQUnEgV
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 30, 2020
This was crazy.
Flashpoint at the White House. A protester tried to jump the construction fence in Lafayette Park. Secret Service chased him into the march, threw him on the ground then led him away. Bottles thrown. pic.twitter.com/vcqsKdiMbW
— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 29, 2020
Protest in front of the White House. #georgefloyd. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/lZqVUHvEdt
— Fin Gomez (@finnygo) May 29, 2020
BREAKING VIDEO – WASHINGTON: Situation escalating in front of the White House. #RaiseTheDegree #WhiteHouseProtests pic.twitter.com/52xaFzrRyd
— Minneapolis/USA Updates (@EgyptianWeeknd) May 30, 2020
Hundreds of protestors now, in Washington, DC marching down Pennsylvania Avenue, away from the White House and towards Trump Hotel. #GeorgeFloydMurder pic.twitter.com/DDU8WU4qYe
— Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) May 30, 2020
The protest then headed to in front of the White House. A protester was taken by the USSS in front of Pennsylvania Ave into an adjacent federal building. Unclear what he did.A couple men then splintered off from the group and spray painted “F*ck Trump” on the building. @cbsnews pic.twitter.com/OVwPu0PF6X
— Fin Gomez (@finnygo) May 29, 2020
live from the whitehouse pic.twitter.com/OlaK6Rd2TE
— kylie🐚 ᵇˡᵐ (@causticcarolina) May 29, 2020