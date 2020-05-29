https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breaking-president-trump-announces-us-will-terminating-relationship-world-health-organization-video/

President Trump on Friday announced the US will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization.

“We will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs,” Trump said.

“The world needs answers from China on the virus. We must have transparency,” Trump added blasting China for allow people infected with the Coronavirus to travel throughout the world.

WATCH:

TRUMP: We are terminating our relationship with the @WHO. pic.twitter.com/MmXk30JCND — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 29, 2020

US lawmakers previously called for WHO Director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to resign for ‘deceiving the world’ by allowing China to cover up the truth about the Coronavirus.

In early spring Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told an audience the “world was slow to react to the coronavirus.”

Tedros however downplayed the deadliness of this same virus back in January.

He claimed the Coronavirus could not be spread by human-to-human contact.

Chinese citizens exposed to the Coronavirus traveled across the world for at least 2 months before a brave doctor and whistleblower told the truth about the virus.

Countdown to Pelosi and the Dems calling for an investigation into Trump for terminating our relationship with WHO.

The post BREAKING: President Trump Announces US Will be Terminating Its Relationship with World Health Organization (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

