Rioters in Washington, D.C., reportedly breached the U.S. Treasury Department and have caused some damage to the building.

Rioters “in the nation’s capital breached the complex of the Treasury Department and spray painted the area,” CNN reported. “Some of the protesters were briefly detained by the US Secret Service but eventually let go.”

“4 men pose in front of the Freedman’s Bank building, now a @USTreasury annex near WH, after it was tagged during the mainly peaceful protest today,” Fox News reporter Fin Gomez reported. “Historic site bc the bank helped newly emancipated communities in the post-Civil War era. Frederick Douglass was bank president.”

4 men pose in front of the Freedman’s Bank building, now a @USTreasury annex near WH, after it was tagged during the mainly peaceful protest today. Historic site bc the bank helped newly emancipated communities in the post-Civil War era. Frederick Douglass was bank president. pic.twitter.com/jcyIwHKJFC — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) May 30, 2020

