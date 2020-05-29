https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-rioters-overrun-police-precinct-in-new-york-city-another-under-siege
Violent rioters reportedly stormed a police precinct in New York City on Friday and lit law enforcement vehicles on fire.
WATCH:
NYPD Van has been set on fire on Dekalb Ave pic.twitter.com/YG9csSsagg
— Jason Lemon (@JasonLemon) May 30, 2020
This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.
The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.