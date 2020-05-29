https://www.theblaze.com/news/george-floyd-derek-chauvin-arrested

The Fox affiliate in Minneapolis is reporting that Officer Derek Chauvin, the cop who knelt on the neck of George Floyd for several minutes, leading to the man’s death, has been taken into custody by state officials and charged with murder.

According to KMSP-TV’s Theo Keith, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension had stated that Chauvin had been arrested.

In a video of Harrington’s announcement from CBS affiliate WCCO-TV, Harrington said that Chauvin is the only officer arrested so far in connection to the death of George Floyd. Three other officers were fired, along with Chauvin, following Floyd’s death.

In a news conference shortly after the announcement, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced that Chauvin was being charged with third-degree murder.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

