https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-trump-terminates-americas-membership-in-world-health-organization-over-china-coronavirus-scandal

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he was terminating the United States’ membership in the World Health Organization (WHO) over the organization’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

#BREAKING: Trump announces that the U.S. is QUITTING the WHO because, among many reason, “they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms” following the complicit role in helping China lie and conceal the seriousness of the Wuhan coronavirus pic.twitter.com/G8SRVSf5t5 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 29, 2020

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

