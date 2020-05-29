https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-violent-rioters-bust-into-cnn-headquarters-throw-explosive-inside

Rioters broke into CNN’s headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday night, shattering windows, throwing objects at law enforcement officials, and lighting police cars on fire.

After riots escalated over the course of a few hours, rioters appeared to begin pushing police into the building, and threw at least one large firework artillery shell inside the building, which exploded near law enforcement officers.

“SKYFOX5 flew over the CNN Center, located at 190 Marietta Street NW, where protesters could be seen climbing on top of the giant CNN letters outside the building,” Fox 5 Atlanta reported. “Graffiti littered the sides of the building. At one point one of glass doors to the front of the building was shattered by a demonstrator. Bottles were being thrown at police working to maintain order and prevent further damage.”

WATCH:

#BREAKING video: CNN correspondent Nick Valencia reporting from a lobby at Atlanta’s CNN Center (most hosts nowadays are in D.C. and NYC, so they’re unaffected) that’s under attack from protesters, throwing rocks, smoke grenades, firing BB rounds pic.twitter.com/a0GObuF1Nf — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 30, 2020

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

