https://www.dailywire.com/news/breonna-taylors-mother-calls-for-peace-after-7-shot-keep-saying-her-name-but-do-it-the-right-way

The mother of Breonna Taylor is calling for peace after people were shot at a protest calling for justice for the slain emergency medical technician.

Tamika Palmer released a statement on Friday urging those protesting for her daughter to demand justice “the right way.” Palmer’s plea comes after seven people were shot at a protest Thursday night from somewhere inside the crowd of protesters. Police were not on the scene when the shots were fired.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted out Palmer’s startment:

Breonna devoted her own life to saving other lives, to helping others, to making people smile, and to bringing people together. The last thing she’d want to see right now is anymore violence. Changes are being made, but it’s not enough. We will not stop until there is truth, justice, and accountability. Breonna’s legacy will not be forgotten and it’s because of all of us saying her name and demanding justice. We are saying her name more each day. Thank you! Please keep saying her name. Please keep demanding justice and accountability. But let’s do it the right way, without hurting each other. We can, and we will, make some real change here. Now is the time. Let’s make it happen … but safely. #breewayy

Beshear added his own thoughts on the shooting, as well, while urging people to respect and honor Palmer’s message.

“My heart aches for Louisville & our country. Breonna Taylor’s family & the public deserve the truth. We should honor Breonna’s legacy as an EMT & the pursuit of the truth should not be marred by violence,” he said.

(1of2) My heart aches for Louisville & our country. Breonna Taylor’s family & the public deserve the truth. We should honor Breonna’s legacy as an EMT & the pursuit of the truth should not be marred by violence. Here is a statement her mother, Tamika, provided to me this morning. pic.twitter.com/N7792iGrlZ — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 29, 2020

Police officers killed Taylor, a black woman, in March, shooting her eight times after breaking down a door and storming her apartment. The officers had a warrant to search Taylor’s home in connection with a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found.

After police busted down the door, Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, who was with her in the apartment at the time, shot one of the officers in the stomach. Walker said he had intended to fire a shot at the ground as a warning to scare off the intruders, who he said he did not know were police because they did not announce themselves. The officers, who said they did announce themselves before busting down the door, returned fire and killed Taylor, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Charges were brought against Walker for shooting a police officer, but the case was later dropped. The FBI has launched an investigation into Taylor’s killing, and Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad has said he intends to retire at the end of June.

Protests over Taylor’s death ignited nearly two months later along with demonstrations over the killings of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and George Floyd in Minnesota.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

