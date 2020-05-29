https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/chicago-mayor-lori-lightfoot-says-two-words-president-trump-f-video/

This woman seems sane.

Far left Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday during a press conference said she has two words for President Trump: “F— you.”

“I will encode what I really want to say to Donald Trump,” Lightfoot said. “It’s two words: It begins with F and it ends with U.”

WATCH:

For those looking for the clip of @chicagosmayor Lori Lightfoot telling President @realDonaldTrump “f— you,” here ya go. pic.twitter.com/bbGCxXZ09U — Kelly Bauer (@BauerJournalism) May 29, 2020

Lightfoot said she’s been the target of “blatant racism” over the course of her life then she bashed President Trump over his tweets calling for law and order against the George Floyd rioters.

WATCH:

Here’s more of the clip (though not all of it), where Mayor Lightfoot talks about her experience as a Black woman seeing the video of George Floyd being killed. “Being Black in America should not be a death sentence.” pic.twitter.com/Lx55cuR4hb — Kelly Bauer (@BauerJournalism) May 29, 2020

