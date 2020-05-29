https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/minneapolis-riots-protests-cnn/2020/05/29/id/969567

A CNN reporter and his crew were arrested by police in Minneapolis live on the air Friday morning during riots following the death of a black man who was killed by an officer in the city.

Correspondent Omar Jimenez, his producer, the group’s photojournalist and their security guard were put into handcuffs by troopers from the Minnesota State Patrol dressed in riot gear.

The crew was informed they were being detained because they would not move from the middle of the street after being asked to do so. Several lines of police officers and troopers could be seen near them as they were led away. Smoke from structure fires was also visible.

“We can move back to where you like. We are live on the air here. … Put us back where you want us. We are getting out of your way — wherever you want us [we’ll] get out of your way,” Jimenez said.

“We were just getting out of your way when you were advancing through the intersection.”

The incident took place shortly after 6 a.m. EST during a live broadcast of “New Day.” Another person was tackled and arrested right before the CNN crew was taken into custody.

“A CNN reporter and his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves — a clear violation of their First Amendment rights,” CNN said in a statement. “The authorities in Minnesota, including the governor, must release the three CNN employees immediately.”

A short time later, CNN reported that its president, Jeff Zucker, spoke with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz about the incident, who said he took full responsibility for what happened and was working to have the them released.

At 7:30 a.m. EST, the CNN crew was seen walking out of what appeared to be a police building as they were released.

Several buildings, including a police precinct, were set ablaze overnight as protesters rioted after George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25.

