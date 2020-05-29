https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/cnn-crew-arrested-street-coverage-minneapolis-riots-video/

Protests erupted on Wednesday and continued into Thursday after a Minneapolis police officer killed a black man named George Floyd using excessive force during an arrest on Monday.

Governor Walz signed an executive order calling in the National Guard to “to help protect Minnesotans’ safety and maintain peace in the wake of George Floyd’s death.”

The National Guard was no where to be seen and the 3rd precinct has now been taken over by rioters!

Over 100 businesses were either damaged or destroyed

Reports are circulating on social media that women are being kidnapped and people are now shooting at random cars in the Minneapolis riot.

CNN crew was arrested in the street on Wednesday night.

The CNN Crew was released this morning.

After he and his crew were arrested for doing their job reporting on the Minneapolis protests, and they were just released, @OmarJimenez says on air that the officer who arrested him was cordial but had little information for him, telling him: “I’m just following orders.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 29, 2020

