CNN commentator Van Jones asserted that the subtle racism of white liberals presents a more serious threat to black Americans than the overt racism of the Ku Klux Klan, The Hill reported.

Jones referenced the recent confrontation between Amy Cooper, a white woman who called the cops on Christian Cooper, a black bird watcher, and falsely accused him of threatening her. This type of person, Jones said, claims to be color-blind and charitable to all people, but is concealing deeper prejudice.

“It’s not the racist white person who is in the Ku Klux Klan that we have to worry about,” Jones said. “It’s the white, liberal Hillary Clinton supporter walking her dog in Central Park who would tell you right now, ‘Oh I don’t see race, race is no big deal to me, I see all people the same, I give to charities,’ but the minute she sees a black man who she does not respect, or who she has a slight thought against, she weaponized race like she had been trained by the Aryan Nation.

“A klansmember could not have been better trained to pick up her phone and tell the police it’s a black man,” Jones said. “…What you’re seeing now is a curtain falling away,” Jones said. “Those of us who have been burdened by this every minute, every second of our entire lives are fragile right now. We are tired.”

Amy Cooper was fired from her job at Franklin Templeton, and the investment company condemned her racist behavior. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called for further investigation into the false claim she made to police.

Racial tensions have possibly even eclipsed COVID-19 as the most prominent issue in the United States this months, with the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery (Georgia), Breonna Taylor (Louisville, Kentucky), and most recently, George Floyd of Minnesota. Protests devolved into destructive riots in Minneapolis over the past few days over Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis Police Department officers.

