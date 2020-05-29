http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Jkh_y7kfF08/

Appearing Friday on CNN, network analyst Van Jones declared a typical “white, liberal Hillary Clinton supporter” poses a greater threat to black Americans than the Ku Klux Klan.

[embedded content]

A partial transcript is as follows:

VAN JONES: It’s not the racist white person who is in the Ku Klux Klan that we have to worry about. It’s the white liberal Hillary Clinton supporter walking her dog in Central Park who would tell you right now, you know, people like that – “oh, I don’t see race, race is no big deal to me, I see us all as the same, I give to charities.”

But the minute she sees a black man who she does not respect or who she has a slight thought against, she weaponized race like she had been trained by the Aryan Nation.

A Klan member could not have been better trained to pick up the […] phone and tell the police it’s a black man, “African-American man, come get him.” So even the most liberal, well-intentioned white person has a virus in his or her brain that can be activated at an instant.

And so what you’re seeing now is a curtain falling away. And those of us who have been burdened by this every minute, every second of our entire lives are fragile right now. We are fragile right now. We are tired.