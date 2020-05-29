https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/college-dems-just-say-no-joe/

Multiple chapters of the College Democrats across the United States are refusing to support Joe Biden in his run for the Oval Office this year, because of the allegations from Tara Reade, who claims Biden sexually assaulted her when he was a senator some 30 years ago.

Fox News reports the organization instead is calling for an “independent, nonpartisan investigation.”

That statement, from the Washington, D.C., chapter, confirmed it believes the accusations against Biden “are both credible and extremely relevant in his bid for president.”

Similar statements now have come from the Texas College Democrats, the Carolina Young Democratic Socialists, the Memphis Young Democratic Socialists and others.

TRENDING: ‘I am the husband to the governor, will this make a difference?’

Reade’s allegation is that in 1993 when she was 29 years old, Biden forcefully kissed him while putting his hands under her clothing and penetrating her with his fingers.

“We stand with the party in solidarity with the #MeToo movement which was best evidenced by the support for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford when she testified against Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation,” said the Washington chapter. “If Democrats take pride in proclaiming that justice must prevail for Dr. Ford and even passionately insist that victims cannot be dismissed, then we must apply the same scrutiny to former Vice President Joe Biden.”

Biden has denied the encounter ever occurred.

A commentary at the Gateway Pundit said, “Joe Biden was already having trouble inspiring enthusiasm among young voters but now things are getting worse.”

The commentary continued, “This is extremely bad news for the Biden campaign. This is a crucial voting bloc for the Democrats.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

