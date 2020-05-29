http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/sKnn4qKU-GI/

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) said that “George Floyd should be alive” and that his killing is “a very clear injustice” that people are right to be outraged over. He added that the rioting in Minneapolis in response to the killing is an “injustice that is occurring against innocent people” and there shouldn’t be a debate over that.

Crenshaw said, “I think two things are true: George Floyd should be alive. There’s a very clear injustice there. And I think there’s also a wide agreement on what should happen with respect to bringing justice to, not just that one officer, but looking at all of them. There’s no disagreement there. But there also shouldn’t be disagreement on what’s happening with these riots and the injustice that is occurring against innocent people in Minneapolis because of this.”

He added that the anger over Floyd’s death is “justified. Again, there’s a very clear injustice that occurred here. The question is always, do you attribute it to a systemic problem? And that becomes much less clear. And you have to use evidence if you’re going to make that argument.”

