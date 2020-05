http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/LyPZPwFhnVI/

Dakota County has joined the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul in imposing a curfew starting 8 p.m. Friday.

The curfews will last until 6 a.m. Saturday, and then go into effect again at 8 p.m. Saturday, expiring 6 a.m. Sunday.

“During the curfew, all persons must not travel on any public street or in any public place,” according to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s resolution.

