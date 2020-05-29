http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/CHZC-AEzzAQ/

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino on Friday fired back at Twitter for censoring a tweet from President Donald Trump.

“Twitter is full of shit – more and more people are beginning to get it,” Scavino wrote on his White House account.

Twitter censored President Trump’s early morning tweet in reaction to the ongoing rioting in Minneapolis “in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts” under it’s “glorifying violence” policy, as Breitbart News reported.

The president warned rioters in Minneapolis he would assert federal control.

“Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” he wrote. “Thank you!”

Scavino accused Twitter of unfairly targeting Trump instead of the rioters.

“Twitter is targeting the President of the United States 24/7, while turning their heads to protest organizers who are planning, plotting, and communicating their next moves daily on this very platform,” Scavino wrote on Twitter.

Twitter is targeting the President of the United States 24/7, while turning their heads to protest organizers who are planning, plotting, and communicating their next moves daily on this very platform. Twitter is full of shit – more and more people are beginning to get it. https://t.co/nQjnIUofsF — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@Scavino45) May 29, 2020

Scavino then shared the exact text of President Trump’s censored tweet in an image on his White House account.

The White House twitter account also shared the same text as Trump’s censored tweet.

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!” https://t.co/GDwAydcAOw — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 29, 2020

