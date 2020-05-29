https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-police-arrest-cnn-crew

Minnesota State Patrol arrested a CNN crew in the middle of a live on-air report early Friday morning.

Looting, protests, and riots have broken out across the city — and in other areas of the country — following George Floyd’s police-involved death Monday evening.

What are the details?

Police arrested the crew, which was covering the local unrest and released them about an hour later.

Authorities detained CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez, a producer, and a photojournalist around 5 a.m. local time as the trio reported on the news a short distance away from where a local police precinct had burned earlier in the morning.

Video caught the moment authorities accosted Jimenez and his crew, despite the correspondent’s pleas that the group was simply filming a news report.

“We can move back to where you like,” Jimenez can be heard saying on camera. “We are live on the air here. … Put us back where you want us. We are getting out of your way — wherever you want, [we’ll] get out of your way.”

Police refused to listen, grabbed Jimenez by the arm, and handcuffed him.

According to CNN, authorities told the crew they were being detained because they refused to move.

After his release, Jimenez said that he and the crew were doing fine.

“We’re doing OK, now,” he said. “There were a few uneasy moments there.”

What else?

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) issued an apology for the crew’s treatment.

In a statement, the Minnesota State Patrol said, “In the course of clearing the streets and restoring order at Lake Street and Snelling Avenue, four people were arrested by State Patrol troopers, including three members of a CNN crew. The three were released once they were confirmed to be members of the media.”

CNN, however, said that the state patrol’s statement was inaccurate at best.

“This is not accurate — our CNN crew identified themselves, on live television, immediately as journalists. We thank Minnesota @GovTimWalz for his swift action this morning to aid in the release of our crew,” CNN said in a social media statement.

CNN also pointed out that another reporter, who was not affiliated with the on-air crew and is white, received different treatment than Jimenez, who is black and Hispanic.

According to the outlet, Campbell said, “I identified myself [to police as a CNN reporter and] they said, ‘OK, you’re permitted to be in the area.’ I was treated much differently than [Jimenez] was.”

CNN demanded that the state patrol free the crew before they were released.

In a statement, the network said, “A CNN reporter and his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves — a clear violation of their First Amendment rights. The authorities in Minnesota, including the Governor, must release the three CNN employees immediately.”

What now?

CNN law enforcement analyst Charles Ramsey, a former police commissioner, said that the treatment of the crew was unacceptable.

“State police are going to have a lot to answer for this arrest here,” Ramsey said. “[Jimenez is] standing there … you can see his credential. Just move him where you want to be.”

“They should have a designated [media] area, and just tell them to move to that area,” he added.



