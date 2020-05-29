http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5oG98M0I2z8/

President Donald Trump on Friday said that the National Guard was on the scene in Minneapolis to help stop rioting in the city.

“The National Guard has arrived on the scene. They are in Minneapolis and fully prepared,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president commented after three nights of protests and riots took place in the city in reaction to the death of George Floyd after a police officer was filmed pressing down on his neck for several minutes despite pleas for help.

“George Floyd will not have died in vain,” Trump wrote. “Respect his memory!!!”

The National Guard has arrived on the scene. They are in Minneapolis and fully prepared. George Floyd will not have died in vain. Respect his memory!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Earlier Friday, Trump said that rioters would face heavy consequences if they failed to stop tearing up the city of Minneapolis.

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen,” Trump wrote, adding that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

