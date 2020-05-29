http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Oq143xp5YNk/

President Donald Trump on Friday again criticized Twitter, after the social media platform censored one of his tweets.

Trump once more accused the company of bias, after signing an executive order on Thursday, warning them of further regulation.

“Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party,” he wrote. “They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives and the President of the United States.”

Trump said social media platforms should lose their Section 230 protections under the Communications Decency Act arguing they were no longer a neutral public platform.

“Section 230 should be revoked by Congress,” he wrote. “Until then, it will be regulated!”

Trump cited a comment from Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that Trump was being “targeted” by Twitter.

“What about all of the lies and fraudulent statements made by Adam Schiff, and so many others, on the Russian Witch Hunt Plus, Plus, Plus?” Trump asked. “What about China’s propaganda? WHO’s mistakes? No flags?”

President Trump commented after Twitter censored his early morning tweet in reaction to the ongoing rioting in Minneapolis "in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts" under it's "glorifying violence" policy. Trump threatened to send in the National Guard to Minneapolis to "get the job done right" and said he spoke to Gov. Tim Walz about sending the military to assist him. "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts," he wrote. "Thank you!"

