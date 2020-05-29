https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/driver-plows-crowd-blm-protesters-blocking-road-bakersfield-video/

A driver on Friday plowed through a crowd of BLM protesters blocking a road in Bakersfield, California.

Violent protests and riots have spread across the nation after a Minneapolis police officer used excessive force and killed a black man named George Floyd.

Black Lives Matter protesters were blocking a street in Bakersfield when a driver decided to just plow ahead and not risk getting pulled out of his car by a bunch of savages.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

TRENDING: BREAKING: DNI Ratcliffe Releases Flynn-Kislyak Transcripts to Senators Grassley, Johnson… UPDATE: Downloaded Transcripts Included

WATCH:

JUST IN: Driver plows through crowd of protesters blocking road in Bakersfield, Calif. pic.twitter.com/r8GFrpdRh4 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 30, 2020

The driver honked the horn as he sped through the crowd of protesters.

WATCH:

this is the car that sped through the blm protest in bakersfield. it was a man in a white shirt that was driving !! pic.twitter.com/7qNWyi4Lk2 — gemini szn 🍭 (@jazzyabstrakt) May 30, 2020

There were multiple reports of kidnappings and random cars being shot at in Minneapolis this week.

Innocent people driving their cars are being targeted by the violent rioters.

Anyone who drives through a crowd of angry rioters risks ending up like Reginald Denny who was pulled out of his semi-truck and nearly beaten to death during the LA riots in 1992.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

