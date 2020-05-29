https://www.dailywire.com/news/evacuate-the-3rd-precinct-rioters-destroy-minneapolis-police-building-170-businesses

People rioting in Minneapolis on Thursday night over the death of George Floyd completely destroyed the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Police Precinct and other businesses before the National Guard arrived on the scene in an attempt to stabilize the situation.

Democrat Mayor Jacob Frey told reporters that he made the decision “to evacuate the Third Precinct” after receiving information about the severity of the riots.

“I made the decision to evacuate the Third Precinct,” Frey said. “The symbolism of a building cannot outweigh the importance of life, of our officers or the public. Brick and mortar is not as important as life.”

The Saint Paul Police Department, which is located in the Minneapolis metropolitan area, tweeted that there had been “more than 170 businesses damaged or looted. Dozens of fires.”

As Thursday turns to Friday, our officers continue to work shoulder-to-shoulder with local, state, federal and fire partners to protect St. Paul. More than 170 businesses damaged or looted. Dozens of fires. Thankfully, no reports of serious injuries. Calm on the horizon. — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) May 29, 2020

President Donald Trump responded to the chaos late on Thursday night after seeing the governor and mayor, who are both Democrats, fail to stop the riots. Trump also expressed anger about those who were rioting because they were “dishonoring the memory of George Floyd.”

“I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right,” Trump tweeted. “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Frey responded to Trump’s tweet by claiming that the president “knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis” and that “we are strong as hell,” remarks that he made at a press conference where he told the media that he instructed law enforcement to essentially run from those who were attacking their building.

“Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis.”: Mayor Jacob Frey addresses controversial tweets issued by the president Thursday evening. pic.twitter.com/SAI7gB4uuD — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 29, 2020

Local news reporters tweeted out videos showing numerous stores that had their windows smashed and had been looted.

We are back in the Midway area where businesses in this mall on University are completely ransacked #StPaul pic.twitter.com/Mp8FKyqjCP — Sarah Danik (@Sarah_Danik) May 28, 2020

St. Paul’s Midway mini mall by Target off University Ave pic.twitter.com/LJsQK3c1R9 — Nick Ferraro (@NFerraroPiPress) May 29, 2020

Looters filling furniture barn in #StPaul. Walking out with couches pic.twitter.com/J8Lsifx8iw — A.J. Lagoe (@AJInvestigates) May 29, 2020

Other reporters tweeted out videos of rioters who had lit fires at the 3rd Police Precinct, various businesses, and in parking lots.

Scene at Griggs and University in St Paul. At least one business on fire. Heavy police presence. Crowd gathering. Police have fired pepper balls at crowd pic.twitter.com/0bX70vPnUN — Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) May 29, 2020

2 businesses on fire at University and Syndicate in St. Paul… pic.twitter.com/0wC0tOAFck — Beth McDonough (@bmcdonoughkstp) May 29, 2020

Fire has now started in St. Paul. The NAPA Auto Parts is on Fire. #wcco pic.twitter.com/W8Ld3983Ri — Susan-Elizabeth (@susanelizabethL) May 28, 2020

Firefighters are stationed nearby but aren’t coming into the protest zone. pic.twitter.com/aRDapYSy51 — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 29, 2020

“We are seeing an intensity tonight that rivals or is more than what happened last night and even the night before that.”@sarasidnerCNN is in Minneapolis as protests spread in the wake of the death of George Floyd. https://t.co/2gcsraSnvb pic.twitter.com/Rqbhtm5eoE — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) May 29, 2020

The Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct on fire Thursday night. ⁦@StarTribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/sZncnG4tAz — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 29, 2020

The situation became so extreme that the City of Minneapolis had to tweet: “We’re hearing unconfirmed reports that gas lines to the Third Precinct have been cut and other explosive materials are in the building. If you are near the building, for your safety, PLEASE RETREAT in the event the building explodes.”

We’re hearing unconfirmed reports that gas lines to the Third Precinct have been cut and other explosive materials are in the building. If you are near the building, for your safety, PLEASE RETREAT in the event the building explodes. — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) May 29, 2020

Minnesota announced that they had activated the National Guard: “We have activated more than 500 soldiers to St. Paul, Minneapolis and surrounding communities. Our mission is to protect life, preserve property and the right to peacefully demonstrate. A key objective is to ensure fire departments are able to respond to calls.”

We have activated more than 500 soldiers to St. Paul, Minneapolis and surrounding communities. Our mission is to protect life, preserve property and the right to peacefully demonstrate. A key objective is to ensure fire departments are able to respond to calls. — MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) May 29, 2020

We are here with the Minneapolis Fire Department ready to assist so they can safely do their mission. pic.twitter.com/FjsCJ5B8d0 — MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) May 29, 2020

Mayor of Saint Paul Melvin Carter tweeted: “Please stay home. Please do not come here to protest. Please keep the focus on George Floyd, on advancing our movement, and on preventing this from ever happening again. We can all be in that fight together.”

Please stay home. Please do not come here to protest. Please keep the focus on George Floyd, on advancing our movement, and on preventing this from ever happening again. We can all be in that fight together. — Melvin Carter (@melvincarter3) May 28, 2020

