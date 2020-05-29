https://www.dailywire.com/news/evacuate-the-3rd-precinct-rioters-destroy-minneapolis-police-building-170-businesses

People rioting in Minneapolis on Thursday night over the death of George Floyd completely destroyed the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Police Precinct and other businesses before the National Guard arrived on the scene in an attempt to stabilize the situation.

Democrat Mayor Jacob Frey told reporters that he made the decision “to evacuate the Third Precinct” after receiving information about the severity of the riots.

“I made the decision to evacuate the Third Precinct,” Frey said. “The symbolism of a building cannot outweigh the importance of life, of our officers or the public. Brick and mortar is not as important as life.”

The Saint Paul Police Department, which is located in the Minneapolis metropolitan area, tweeted that there had been “more than 170 businesses damaged or looted. Dozens of fires.”

President Donald Trump responded to the chaos late on Thursday night after seeing the governor and mayor, who are both Democrats, fail to stop the riots. Trump also expressed anger about those who were rioting because they were “dishonoring the memory of George Floyd.”

“I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right,” Trump tweeted. “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

Frey responded to Trump’s tweet by claiming that the president “knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis” and that “we are strong as hell,” remarks that he made at a press conference where he told the media that he instructed law enforcement to essentially run from those who were attacking their building.

Local news reporters tweeted out videos showing numerous stores that had their windows smashed and had been looted.

Other reporters tweeted out videos of rioters who had lit fires at the 3rd Police Precinct, various businesses, and in parking lots.

The situation became so extreme that the City of Minneapolis had to tweet: “We’re hearing unconfirmed reports that gas lines to the Third Precinct have been cut and other explosive materials are in the building. If you are near the building, for your safety, PLEASE RETREAT in the event the building explodes.”

Minnesota announced that they had activated the National Guard: “We have activated more than 500 soldiers to St. Paul, Minneapolis and surrounding communities. Our mission is to protect life, preserve property and the right to peacefully demonstrate. A key objective is to ensure fire departments are able to respond to calls.”

Mayor of Saint Paul Melvin Carter tweeted: “Please stay home. Please do not come here to protest. Please keep the focus on George Floyd, on advancing our movement, and on preventing this from ever happening again. We can all be in that fight together.”

