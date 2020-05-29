https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/exclusive-delaware-news-station-threatens-gop-congressional-candidate-arrested-press-conference/

Delaware news station WBOC has threatened to have America First congressional candidate Lauren Witzke arrested if she held a press conference in front of their station.

Witzke, who is running on a net zero immigration moratorium and putting Americans First, has been supporting the owner of the V Spa, which received a cease and desist notice from the state for planning to reopen in protest of the shut down order.

“Governor Carney’s excessive COVID-19 lockdowns have reached a boiling point today,” Witzke told the Gateway Pundit. “Not is he preventing small business owners from putting food on the table for their families, but now he’s clearly violated the First Amendment in threatening to arrest and fine peaceful protesters. My opponent Chris Coons is silent as our rights are being trampled.”

When the spa received the cease and desist order, Witzke contacted the news station attempting to get some coverage of the issue. Upon their refusal, she announced that she will be holding a press conference outside their station.

“As for WBOC, threatening to have a political candidate arrested for holding a press conference outside their news studio is flatly absurd, though I can’t say I’m surprised by the far-left media,” Witzke told TGP. “They continue to act as PR agents for the DNC. Maybe WBOC should try covering the news, instead of covering for Chris Coons.” pic.twitter.com/CbgD56DRDM — Lauren Witzke for U.S. Senate (@WitzkeforDE) May 29, 2020 Witzke’s campaign, which has similar policies to what President Donald Trump ran on, has been under blatant attack by the media. Last month, the publisher of the Virginia News-Gazette accidentally emailed Witzke a conversation between the publisher and the editor in which he called her a “dimwit.” “As if it wasn’t obvious enough, the far-left news media once again tipped its partisan hand. The staff at The News-Gazette, which lost any credibility it had left with one single email today, ought to be ashamed of itself,” Witzke told the District Herald at the time. “The paper’s management should be immediately fired and replaced with those who will report the news honestly.”

The post EXCLUSIVE: Delaware News Station Threatens to Have GOP Congressional Candidate Arrested for Press Conference appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

