More than 170 businesses have been looted or destroyed during the riots in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. While most videos from the riots show large nationwide chains being set on fire and ravaged, there were small businesses being ruined as well. Small businesses like the Scores Sports Bar in Minneapolis — one man’s dream enterprise that never was given a chance to flourish.

Korboi Balla, a former Minneapolis firefighter at the Brooklyn Park Fire Department, planned to open up the Scores Sports Bar in March. And like all other businesses in the past few months, he had to close his bar because of the coronavirus lockdown. The stay-at-home orders were starting to expire, and Balla was excited to finally open up his dream business on June 1. Then the riots happened.

The George Floyd protests evolved into full-scale riots this week. Balla watched impotently as looters decimated the city. Eventually, looters attacked and trashed his sports bar that he had invested his life savings into.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do,” Balla told CBS on Thursday morning as he fought back the tears. “It hurts, man. It’s not fair, it’s not right. We’ve been working so hard for this place. It’s not just for me, it’s for my family.”

While filming the segment for CBS, looters broke into the back door of the bar and tried to steal a safe.

“As we were standing in front of the restaurant, people were in the back trying to steal the safe!” Balla’s wife, Twyana Balla, wrote in a Facebook post. “This just happened an hour ago in broad daylight!”

Twyana Balla claimed that the couple, who have four children, do not have insurance for their business, adding that “this is all out of pocket.”

She also shared a video of the building smoldering on Friday.

“The building is burning down,” she said. “There must’ve been an explosion because the whole front of the building is gone.”

“Justice for George Floyd but not this kind of justice,” she wrote.

A GoFundMe has been set up to rebuild the Scores Sports Bar, which has already raised over $280,000 of its $100,000 goal.



