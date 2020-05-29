https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/former-minnesota-police-officer-derek-chauvin-arrested-death-george-floyd/

Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer who was seen on video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd during an arrest Monday that resulted in Floyd’s death as he begged for relief as he couldn’t breath, has himself been arrested Friday in Floyd’s death. Chauvin and three other officers involved in Floyd’s fatal arrest were fired on Tuesday. The other three officers were not arrested.

The arrest was announced by Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington who said Chauvin was arrested by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehensions.

State DPS Commissioner John Harrington just announced the the officer responsible for death of George Floyd was arrested by Bureau of Criminal Apprehension this morning. No word on what charges were used for arrest. The other three officers fired not arrested. — Peter Callaghan (@CallaghanPeter) May 29, 2020

Minneapolis has been beset by three days and nights of violent protests that has resulted in the looting and torching of business and buildings with one looter reportedly shot dead by a pawn shop owner. Late Thursday night protesters overran and set fire to the Third Precinct of the Minneapolis Police after Mayor Jacob Frey gave the order to abandon it.

The protesters celebrated by shooting fireworks over the flaming police station.

Fireworks shooting into the sky as the MPD Third Precinct burns. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/fDHOn70T3A — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) May 29, 2020

