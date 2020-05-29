https://www.dailywire.com/news/fox-news-denounces-arrest-of-cnn-crew-reporting-on-riots-dem-governor-apologizes-unacceptable

Fox News has spoken out against the arrest of CNN journalist Omar Jimenez, who was reporting on-scene at the Minneapolis riots on Friday morning when he and two crew members were arrested by state police on live television.

“Fox News Channel has always supported the First Amendment and this instance is no different,” said the network in a statement, reported The Hill. “We denounce the detainment of the CNN crew and stand with them in protecting the right to report without fear or favor.”

MSNBC issued a similar statement: “We condemn the arrest and detention of a crew of @CNN journalists who were simply doing their jobs in a tough situation on the ground in Minneapolis. This is a time when the work of journalists continues to be necessary to inform and educate the public.”

“Any infringement on press freedom flies in the face of all of our freedoms and should not be condoned. We support and stand with our colleagues,” said the network.

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/oZdqBti776 pic.twitter.com/3QbeTjD5ed — CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2020

During the arrest, as the crew members were taken away from the scene, CNN’s live coverage reported that the state police accused the crew of not moving after they were told to do so. While it’s not clear what happened before the video, a crew member can be heard at the beginning of the video expressing their willingness to relocate.

“We can move back to where you’d like, we can move back to where you’d like here. We are live on the air at the moment,” said a crew member, speaking to an officer who cannot be heard well.

“This is the four of us, we are one team,” he said, adding that the state police can “put us back where you want us, we were getting out of your way, just let us know.”

According to CNN, the crew members were released roughly an hour after the arrest, with the Minnesota State Patrol releasing a statement suggesting that they were not certain whether the news crew were actually members of the media.

“In the course of clearing the streets and restoring order at Lake Street and Snelling Avenue, four people were arrested by State Patrol troopers, including three members of a CNN crew. The three were released once they were confirmed to be members of the media,” said the department.

In the course of clearing the streets and restoring order at Lake Street and Snelling Avenue, four people were arrested by State Patrol troopers, including three members of a CNN crew. The three were released once they were confirmed to be members of the media. — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) May 29, 2020

The Trump campaign also spoke out against the incident, accusing the governor and mayor “outrageously” arresting the CNN crew while the city is on fire.

Mayor Frey & Gov Walz have completely lost control in Minneapolis in a catastrophic display of failed leadership. The city is on fire & they outrageously arrested a CNN crew.@realDonaldTrump called in DOJ to investigate George Floyd’s death. Clear-eyed justice must be served! https://t.co/QvA6zvYGuu — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) May 29, 2020

During a press conference on Friday morning, Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) said he would take full responsibility for the arrests, which occurred while the state police were securing the third precinct police station after it was burned the night before.

“A few minutes after hearing that, I was on a call with CNN President Jeff Zucker, who demanded to know what happened,” said Walz. “I take full responsibility, there is absolutely no reason something like this should happen.”

“I have spent my time as governor highlighting the need to be as transparent as possible, and have the press here. I failed you last night in that,” he said, adding that “the idea that a reporter would have been taken while another police action was in play, is inexcusable.”

“The issue here is trust. The community that’s down there that’s terrorized by this, if they see a reporter being arrested, their assumption is, is because somethings going to happen that they don’t want to be seen,” said the governor. “That is unacceptable. We will continue to strive to make sure that that accessibility is maintained.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

