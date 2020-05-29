https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/george-floyd-protesters-burn-american-flag-los-angeles/

Anyone who has watched the horrifying video of now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinning George Floyd, a black man, to the ground and kneeling on his neck until his body became limp, has a right to be angry.

The incident occurred Monday, and Floyd was pronounced dead later that night. The video, captured by a bystander, quickly went viral.

Protests have since erupted across the country in cities including Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and Memphis, according to The New York Times.

Although visceral anger is unequivocally justified, it is unfortunately misplaced — and violently destructive — as the mob has turned on the United States.

“Protesters have tried again and have burned more of the American flag,” tweeted Townhall.com senior writer Julio Rosas.

Protesters have tried again and have burned more of the American flag. pic.twitter.com/JJ4Vk6gtFE — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 28, 2020

Rosas’ video showed a masked protestor repeatedly use a lighter and an aerosol can to ignite an upside-down American flag as a crowd cheered him on in Los Angeles Wednesday.

Demonstrations across the country have included looting, burning buildings, and even a fatal shooting in the area of one of the Minneapolis protests.

The appalling incident that sparked the protests is gut-wrenching to watch as an agonizing eight minutes unfold in the video, with Floyd initially pleading with Chauvin, telling him he can’t breathe, and ultimately becoming completely unresponsive.

Bystanders tried to intervene, also shouting to officers that Floyd was unable to breathe, and later urging them to check for a pulse after Floyd was clearly unconscious.

Chauvin and three other officers at the scene did nothing until rescuers arrived to place Floyd on a stretcher.

[embedded content]

The officers have since been fired, and the FBI has launched an investigation into the incident at the request of President Donald Trump.

Still, politicians and pundits are fanning the flames and race-baiting, sparking the ire of many, including conservative commentator Candace Owens.

Owens expressed her outrage at what she viewed as allowing “our black youth to be ROTTED by the racist white liberals that own and operate the mainstream media.”

“This is Minnesota where black people are now looting and rioting to avenge the death of George Floyd,” Owens wrote in a Facebook post Thursday. “EXACTLY AS I PREDICTED AND WHY I WARNED EVERYONE NOT TO TAKE THE MEDIA BAIT.”

Owens blamed the Democratic Party, citing how they supported the riots in Detroit and Chicago in the ’60s which destroyed cities and sent white business owners packing, “plunging them into the poverty and crime-ridden hubs that we see today.”

“When we riot, we harm NO ONE BUT OURSELVES,” she said.

“Now, as always,” Owens continued, “the result will be that black neighborhoods are decimated, black people are arrested, and black families are impoverished, while white liberal politicians will stump on our issues, pretending to be our shoulders to cry on.”

Owens warned of long-lasting effects and asserted that these riots happen every four years with the presidential election cycles.

“We allow our black youth to be programmed by a satanic media that tells them that they will never be anything, and life will never be fair so they MIGHT AS WELL lead lives of anger and crime,” she said.

“Our inability to THINK through emotional tragedies is our biggest curse, and the Democrat Party’s biggest blessing,” Owens later said.

Because Donald Trump is president, and because race is always a winning issue for the left, this misplaced anger fueled by an unsubstantiated media narrative will no doubt gain traction in the leftist media to advance their agenda.

The only thing the establishment media hate more than Trump is America, and they will stop at nothing to divide the country with their false narrative.

Americans of all colors and creeds will no doubt rejoice when justice is served.

Sadly, by that time, black communities will once again be left shattered, broken, and smoldering in the aftermath of a deceitful, destructive, demonic leftist narrative.

