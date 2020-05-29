https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/google-contractors-temporary-workers/2020/05/29/id/969600

Google is rescinding offers to more than 2,000 people globally who had agreed to work at the company as contract or temporary workers.

The New York Times reported the move comes as Google faces an advertising slump sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re slowing our pace of hiring and investment, and are not bringing on as many new starters as we had planned at the beginning of the year,” said in an email sent by Google to contracting agencies last week. The email was seen by the Times.

The company told the firms that it “will not be moving forward to onboard” people that the agencies had recruited to work at Google, according to the newspaper.

Google employs more than 130,000 contractor and temporary workers. The newspaper noted that the temps and contractors often get less pay, fewer benefits and do not have the same protections as full-time employees.

And it said many of the contract and temp candidates who had agreed to jobs at Google before the pandemic were let go without any severance or financial compensation.

Google had announced in April it was slowing hiring for the remainder of the year as a result of the pandemic.

But, according to the Times, a company spokeswoman had said back then that Google expected to bring on the people it had already hired, but who had not yet started.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

