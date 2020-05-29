https://www.theblaze.com/levintv/mark-levin-pelosi-proxy-voting-

On “LevinTV,” BlazeTV host Mark Levin called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) the “greatest reprobate ever to serve as speaker of the House,” over an unprecedented new proxy voting system, which allows House members to vote on behalf of up to 10 other members.

“Can you imagine if a mere 20 members of the House of Representatives had the power to call a quorum, had the power to meet and represent the other members of the House, had the power to push whatever legislation they wish…? Can you imagine the power those 20 representatives would have, particularly the speaker of the House?” Levin said.

“That’s exactly what Nancy Pelosi is pulling, and she’s using the excuse of the Wuhan China virus to do it,” he added.

Levin argued that the House does not have authority to make rules that violate the Constitution or undermine the entire purpose of the House of Representatives.

“What Nancy Pelosi has done is said that if she can get 20 members, each with ten proxies from ten other members with a blank check to vote as they wish, there’s no problem,” he said. “You know what this is called? This is called tyranny.”

