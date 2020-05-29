https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/heartwrenching-black-small-business-owner-filmed-crying-rioters-loot-destroy-business-video/

The rioting went on late into the night Thursday in Minneapolis, stretching into early Friday morning with protesters stealing and torching several U.S. Postal Service vans to protest the death in police custody of George Floyd on Monday.

The mob damaged or destroyed 130 businesses in Minneapolis this week.
Here is a list of the damaged or destroyed businesses in south Minneapolis this week.

This black small business owner as seen crying after looters destroyed his sports bar.

Now there is a GoFundMe for “Scores” sports bar in Minneapolis.

Via Rob Smith:

