The rioting went on late into the night Thursday in Minneapolis, stretching into early Friday morning with protesters stealing and torching several U.S. Postal Service vans to protest the death in police custody of George Floyd on Monday.

The mob damaged or destroyed 130 businesses in Minneapolis this week.

Here is a list of the damaged or destroyed businesses in south Minneapolis this week.

This black small business owner as seen crying after looters destroyed his sports bar.

“Burn it down,” they say from their multimillion dollar homes and cable news sets. “Burn it down,” from their secured, gated communities. Never once thinking of the destruction it causes to black small business owners pic.twitter.com/c5euidcD2x — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) May 29, 2020

Now there is a GoFundMe for “Scores” sports bar in Minneapolis.

Via Rob Smith:

This black business owner was in tears at the destruction of his sports bar as a result of the #MinneapolisRiot The clip broke my heart. Maybe we can help this man out. I’ve got $50 on it. What about you?https://t.co/7LRHcx6ADB — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) May 29, 2020

