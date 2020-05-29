https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hillaryclinton-donaldtrump-twitter-minnesota/2020/05/29/id/969680

Hillary Clinton said Friday that President Donald Trump’s tweet about protestors in Minneapolis was “calling for violence against American citizens,” and called on voters to “replace him in November.”

Protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota turned violent on Thursday, with some instances of looting and arson being reported. Trump tweeted Friday morning: “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

His statement was later censored by Twitter for “glorifying violence,” and Clinton tweeted later that day: “The president of the United States is calling for violence against American citizens.”

The former Democratic presidential candidate added, “That is so wrong. We need honest reckoning and reconciliation. If you haven’t already joined the work to replace him in November, start now.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, tweeted on Friday that Trump “is calling for violence against American citizens during a moment of pain for so many. I’m furious, and you should be too.”

