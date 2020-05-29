https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/hollywood-elites-steve-carell-seth-rogen-donate-bail-minneapolis-rioters/

Hollywood elites are donating dollars to bail out Minnesota rioters at Minnesota Freedom Fund.

The far left organization is providing funds to bail out violent protesters and looters in the Twin Cities.

ALL GO – DO NOT STOP amplifying & funding BLACK FREEDOM FIGHTERS like Black Visions Collective (https://t.co/7L4oV1LKtz) @BlackVisionsMN – help by dropping other BLACK FREEDOM FIGHTER’s links here and everyone go wild with the funds #GeorgeFloyd — Minnesota Freedom Fund (@MNFreedomFund) May 28, 2020

Fam (had to delete last one)

Your support – I mean, DAMN. U want ppl out of cages – we’re on it, always have been, always will (until abolition) MOST IMPORTANT you’re also amplifying & funding BLACK FREEDOM FIGHTERS risking arrest & their lives in the streets like… [THREAD] — Minnesota Freedom Fund (@MNFreedomFund) May 28, 2020

The left believes the violence and destruction in Minnesota is something noble.

TRENDING: As Police Station Goes Up in Flames, Minneapolis Mayor Frey Accuses Trump of ‘Weakness’ in Response to President’s Threat to Bring in National Guard to Stop Riots

And Hollywood elites are funding this movement.

FOX News reported:

On Monday night, Minnesota resident George Floyd, an African-American man, died at the age of 46 after a white police officer pinned his knee against Floyd’s neck, while he struggled for air and begged for his life. As footage of the incident spread around the Internet, protests broke out in Minneapolis, resulting in many arrests in the city. Since numerous arrests have been made, celebrities have come forward, offering donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to bailing out low-income individuals, per their website. On Thursday, a Twitter user announced that they’d donated $50 to the fund, urging followers to do the same. After a long chain of announcements, Hollywood stars Steve Carell, Seth Rogen and Ben Schwartz all tweeted that they had “matched” the donation.

I hope you see what’s going on here…https://t.co/GY7YreTi4Y — M3thods (@M2Madness) May 29, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

