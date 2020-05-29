http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/VsgSdHRESnI/Vegas-Strip-casinos-prepare-reopen-Plexiglass-blackjack-tables-thermal-cameras.html

Casinos along the Las Vegas Strip are setting up numerous safety precautions as they prepare to reopen their doors to customers after two months of shutdowns.

Recently, Nevada Gov Steve Sisolak said casinos could resume business at 10am on June 4 as part of the state’s Phase II plan.

A number of gaming houses including the Bellagio, Caesars Palace, MGM Grand, New York-New York, The Signature and Wynn Resorts, say they plan to welcome back guests on that day.

But what will the casino experience in Las Vegas and across greater Nevada, and potentially in other states, look like?

Good Morning America took an exclusive look inside two of the Strip’s resorts ahead of their grand reopenings.

When Las Vegas casinos reopen on June 4, partitions will be up at blackjack tables (pictured) and seating will be cut from six players down to three

To check in at hotels, guests will be required to have their temperatures taken via thermal cameras (pictured)

Normally, Bellagio – one of the strip’s most famous casinos – sees 20,000 people pass through its doors on any given day.

When it reopens, it will do so at 30 percent capacity, meaning just 6,000 people will be allowed inside.

‘Of course, the health and safety of our guests and employees was our top priority before and it will always be our top priority,’ John Flynn, the vice president and chief of staff at MGM Resorts International, told Good Morning America.

‘I think for us, we still want to be able to do this in a measured way. We’re definitely in no hurry to fill this place up.’

The casino has been redesigned with social distancing restrictions and sanitation safeguards in place to protect against a resurgence of the coronavirus

Limited seating will be allowed at tables for games like blackjack, with only three players allowed instead of the usual six.

Additionally, plexiglass partitions will be set up in front of each player, separating them from the dealer.

Caesar’s Entertainment said dice for games such as craps will be disinfected in between rounds and players will only be allowed to sit in front of every other gaming or slot machine (pictured)

Gaming houses must reopen with no more than half capacity, with some casinos like the Bellagio reopening at 30% capacity. Pictured: Neon lights illuminate an empty street in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 18

Mangers at the casinos said some machines have been placed at least six feet apart and new disinfection measures are in place.

‘We’re going to be regularly cleaning the cards and the dice,’ Tony Rodio, the CEO of Caesars Entertainment, told Good Morning America.

‘For example, in [the dice game] craps, every time a new shooter takes the dice, the dice will be disinfected.’

For customers stay at hotels along The Strip, a walk-through thermal camera will take their temperature.

If they don’t have a fever, they will be allowed into their reserved rooms.

According to The Reno Gazette Journal, Bellagio’s famous fountains will be turned on and its conservatory will be open.

The pool. hair salon and fitness center will also be open.

Lounges including the Petrossian Bar and restaurants such as Prim and The Mayfair Supper Club will except diners.

The Gaming Control Board laid out several policies that have been approved by the Nevada Gaming Commission for when shutdown orders are lifted.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports that casinos must have their occupancy cut by at least half and customers will be allowed to sit in front of every other gaming machine.

Card players will even be offered a free pump of hand sanitizer between rounds by the dealer.

All employees will have to weak masks and guests will be required as well, including in hair salons and elevators.

MGM Resorts told The Reno Gazette Journal that hotel guests can check in and order from menus via their app.

Additionally, the app will send an alert or a text to guests that their seats are ready to prevent gatherings of large groups.