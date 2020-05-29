https://www.dailywire.com/news/karmas-a-mother-rapper-killer-mike-unloads-on-cnn-for-feeding-fear-and-anger-every-day

Rapper Killer Mike unloaded on CNN during a press conference on Friday night where he was speaking to the community in Atlanta in an attempt to calm riots that were going on, saying that CNN needs to “stop feeding fear and anger every day.”

“I love CNN, I love Cartoon Network,” Killer Mike said. “But, I’d like to say to CNN right now, karma’s a mother, stop feeding fear and anger every day. Stop making people feel so fearful. Give them hope.”

“I’m glad they only took down a sign and defaced a building, and they’re not killing human beings like that policeman did,” Killer Mike continued. “I’m glad they only destroyed some brick and mortar and they didn’t rip a father from a son. They didn’t rip a son from a mother, like the policeman did.”

.@KillerMike to CNN: “Stop feeding fear and anger every day. Stop making people feel so fearful, give them hope.” pic.twitter.com/JdNduB2JZZ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 30, 2020

