Atlanta-based rapper and activist Killer Mike slammed CNN for “feeding fear and anger every day” after the network’s worldwide headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, was attacked by rioters in response to the death of George Floyd.

While rioters vandalized CNN’s Atlanta offices, Killer Mike warned that the network must stop stoking fear among Americans.

“I love CNN, I love Cartoon Network. But I’d like to say to CNN right now, karma is a mother,” Killer Mike said. “Stop feeding fear and anger every day. Stop making people feel so fearful. Give them hope. I’m glad they only took outside and defaced the building and they’re not killing human beings like that policeman did.”

Rioters vandalized outside the building and also confronted police officers who were guarding CNN employees in the building. At one point, rioters threw a firework inside the building at police officers.

It’s going down inside CNN Center in Atlanta. Wow. Protestors throwing fireworks at cops pic.twitter.com/E6n84gVM0c — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 30, 2020

The violent protests breaking out in Atlanta, Georgia, come on the heels of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being arrested and charged with manslaughter and third degree murder in connection with the death of George Floyd. Footage that went viral this week showed Chauvin pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck as he was heard and seen of video saying he could not breathe. Floyd died after paramedics arrived on the scene.

