https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lara-trump-twitter-floyd-riots/2020/05/29/id/969648

President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, says Twitter is suppressing and silencing conservatives.

She made her remarks Thursday during an interview on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria.” Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, serves as a senior adviser for the president’s reelection campaign.

She attacked the head of Twitter’s site integrity without referring to him by name.

“This guy is as anti-Trump as they come,” she said. “So, whenever you start fact-checking people, adding bias on top of things, you no longer become a platform for free speech, you become a publisher with editors and biases. It’s not right.”

The president had singled out Yoel Roth, head of site integrity, in a tweet on Thursday blasting Twitter.

Hours later, a Trump tweet about the violence in Minnesota centering on the death of George Floyd was flagged by Twitter. The social media giant said it violated the platform’s rules about “glorifying violence.”

“I think what the president said is right,” Lara Flynn said. “This [the violence] dishonors the memory of George Floyd. Peaceful protest is one thing. [But] when you’re burning down your own city, when you’re taking down people’s businesses that have nothing to do with this, it’s really horrific.

“The president was right with what he had said about Twitter all along. So many conservatives out there in America had wondered, ‘Am I being censored? Am I being suppressed on Twitter?’ Here’s the answer: it’s yes, because apparently the guy in charge is the guy who hates Donald Trump, and probably, likewise, does not like Republicans.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

