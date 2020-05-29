https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/leftist-mob-beats-police-officer-street-la-officer-mobbed-rescued-good-samaritan/
LEFTISTS BEAT A COP IN LOS ANGELES TONIGHT AS HE WAS TRYING TO MAKE AN ARREST–
Protesters took to the streets tonight in several American cities in what appears to be coordinated mob action.
Protesters beat a police officer in Los Angeles on the street as the officer was trying to make an arrest.
Protesters in LA just beat up a cop that was trying to arrest someone pic.twitter.com/IvS0iiHSB1
— Josh Albert (@jpegjoshua) May 30, 2020
FOX News local reporter described the police beating tonight in Los Angeles.
Here’s another view of the incident.
LAPD seen trying to detain protesters after squad car windows smashed, officer attacked downtown https://t.co/uHrpaRp3xm pic.twitter.com/gmxNAdO1uM
— KTLA (@KTLA) May 30, 2020