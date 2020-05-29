https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/leftist-mob-riots-houston-police-vehicle-destroyed/

Angry Leftists are rioting tonight in several US cities.

Liberal mobs are destroying property again in several cities.

Protests were held tonight in:

– NY, Brooklyn

– Milwaukee, WI

– Houston, TX

– Fort Wayne, IN

– Washington DC

– Atlanta, GA

– Kansas City, MO

– Denver, CO

– Las Vegas, NV

– San Jose, CA

– Detroit, MI

– Boston, MA

– Chicago, IL

The leftist mob in Houston was filmed destroying a police vehicle.

damn i luv HOUSTON.. No Justice No Peace ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/yKsxXaT5hA — Tre (@cortrezzz) May 29, 2020

Hundreds are out in the street in Houston.

Peaceful protests are underway in Downtown Houston. pic.twitter.com/bURbp4ppc1 — Isles Road Warrior (@IslesRW) May 29, 2020

this is downtown houston apparently CHECK THE WAY THEY BE ADVANCING, OBVS TRYING TO FUEL THE AGGRESSION

pic.twitter.com/KI10PY4YeW — jess • 🤍❣️BLM (@weiwuxivn) May 29, 2020

The scenes from downtown Houston are horrific. Massive police presence at the Houston #JusticeForGeorge protest. pic.twitter.com/YJwl9TpFat — Kaabi (@alkaabimi) May 30, 2020

