Angry Leftists are rioting tonight in several US cities.
Liberal mobs are destroying property again in several cities.
Protests were held tonight in:
– NY, Brooklyn
– Milwaukee, WI
– Houston, TX
– Fort Wayne, IN
– Washington DC
– Atlanta, GA
– Kansas City, MO
– Denver, CO
– Las Vegas, NV
– San Jose, CA
– Detroit, MI
– Boston, MA
– Chicago, IL
The leftist mob in Houston was filmed destroying a police vehicle.
This now in Houston😳 #HoustonProtest pic.twitter.com/G2QefFEM1U
— Tommy Real Nigga (@TommyRealNiggga) May 29, 2020
damn i luv HOUSTON.. No Justice No Peace ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/yKsxXaT5hA
— Tre (@cortrezzz) May 29, 2020
Hundreds are out in the street in Houston.
Peaceful protests are underway in Downtown Houston. pic.twitter.com/bURbp4ppc1
— Isles Road Warrior (@IslesRW) May 29, 2020
this is downtown houston apparently CHECK THE WAY THEY BE ADVANCING, OBVS TRYING TO FUEL THE AGGRESSION
pic.twitter.com/KI10PY4YeW
— jess • 🤍❣️BLM (@weiwuxivn) May 29, 2020
The scenes from downtown Houston are horrific.
Massive police presence at the Houston #JusticeForGeorge protest.
— Kaabi (@alkaabimi) May 30, 2020