https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/leftist-mob-riots-houston-police-vehicle-destroyed/

Angry Leftists are rioting tonight in several US cities.
Liberal mobs are destroying property again in several cities.

Protests were held tonight in:
– NY, Brooklyn
– Milwaukee, WI
– Houston, TX
– Fort Wayne, IN
– Washington DC
– Atlanta, GA
– Kansas City, MO
– Denver, CO
– Las Vegas, NV
– San Jose, CA
– Detroit, MI
– Boston, MA
– Chicago, IL

The leftist mob in Houston was filmed destroying a police vehicle.

TRENDING: BREAKING: DNI Ratcliffe Releases Flynn-Kislyak Transcripts to Senators Grassley, Johnson… UPDATE: Downloaded Transcripts Included

Hundreds are out in the street in Houston.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...